iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,273 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 87,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB remained flat at $51.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,125,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.