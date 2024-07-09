iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,381,110 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

