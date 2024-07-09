iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.05

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.05 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 128285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a market cap of $612.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,202.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.