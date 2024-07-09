iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lowered by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,964,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,097,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 280,948 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $378.95. 1,483,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,359. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $380.73. The company has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

