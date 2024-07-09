Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Trading Down 0.4%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.63. 15,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 27,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Japan Tobacco Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Japan Tobacco Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.