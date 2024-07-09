Jeffrey Flug Sells 152 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $12,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,243.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shake Shack Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.73. 1,054,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,713. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.44.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

