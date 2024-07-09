Jennifer Michaelson Sells 8,000 Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $130,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Michaelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 6th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 466,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,008. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $930.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGEM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGEM

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.