Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Otis Worldwide worth $136,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,203 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 104.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,555,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,906,000 after acquiring an additional 794,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,721,000 after acquiring an additional 494,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

OTIS traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $97.40. 1,807,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,595. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

