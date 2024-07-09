Jennison Associates LLC Has $175.38 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.51% of Performance Food Group worth $175,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.40. 743,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

