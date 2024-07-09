Jennison Associates LLC Has $280.95 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,408,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317,991 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Bank of America worth $280,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 811,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,544 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 79,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 29,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 29.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.02.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

BAC traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $40.61. 26,723,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,448,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. The company has a market cap of $317.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

