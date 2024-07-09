Jennison Associates LLC Has $47.49 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,935 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $47,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173,308 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.00. 1,177,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,052. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.