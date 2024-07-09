Jennison Associates LLC Has $952.54 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,400 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.83% of TJX Companies worth $952,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $112.21. 5,074,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,522,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $112.28. The company has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

