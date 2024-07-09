Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,637,685 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.14% of ConocoPhillips worth $208,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $13,468,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $5,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $102.75 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.54.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

