Jennison Associates LLC Invests $44.88 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 308,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,879,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.13.

A traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.05. 2,091,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,194. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

