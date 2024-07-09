Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 83,454 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,454 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of ONEOK worth $41,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,433. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

