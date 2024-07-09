Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.21% of MetLife worth $110,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MET traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $69.41. 2,072,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,287. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $74.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

