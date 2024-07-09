Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167,371 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.55% of Universal Display worth $123,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLED. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLED traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.45. The stock had a trading volume of 292,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,326. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $223.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.29.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

