Jennison Associates LLC Sells 6,284,209 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,347,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,284,209 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,643,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.94. 156,964,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,981,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.84.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.