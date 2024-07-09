Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.14. 3,704,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,438,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

