JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($46.75) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($38.59) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
