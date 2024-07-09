JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($46.75) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($38.59) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,672 ($34.23) on Friday. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 1,903 ($24.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,898 ($37.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,484.44, a P/E/G ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,663.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,661.99.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

