Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

KMDA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Kamada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kamada

Kamada Stock Up 0.7 %

KMDA opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWA LLC acquired a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Kamada by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Kamada by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.