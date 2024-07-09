Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Stock Price Down 3%

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 7,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 216,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Keppel Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.

Keppel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Keppel’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

