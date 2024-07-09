Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $108.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,911. The company has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.68.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

