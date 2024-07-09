Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,224,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,623. The company has a market capitalization of $296.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.27. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

