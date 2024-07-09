Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

HDV traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.64. 188,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,484. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.85.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

