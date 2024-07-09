Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Price Target Cut to C$0.75

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Eight Capital from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Lion One Metals Stock Performance

LIO stock opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77. The firm has a market cap of C$101.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.54. Lion One Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.09 million for the quarter. Lion One Metals had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 281.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lion One Metals will post 0.0199784 EPS for the current year.

About Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

