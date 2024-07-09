Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a hold rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.

LYG stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 859,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 38,122 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228,359 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

