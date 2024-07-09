MARBLEX (MBX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.43 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $65.43 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,269,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,209,957 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,269,255 with 129,209,956.70053594 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.51917203 USD and is up 6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $2,457,292.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

