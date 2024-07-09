Metal Price Hits $1.01 (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Metal has a market capitalization of $67.36 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001748 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

