Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TIGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 0.8 %

TIGO opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. LB Partners LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 139,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.