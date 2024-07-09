Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.15. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

