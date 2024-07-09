MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $361.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $1,061,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,142,006 shares in the company, valued at $302,962,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock worth $8,274,689. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 57.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.5% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 106.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in MongoDB by 327.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $260.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.65. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $214.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

