Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.27.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.95. 374,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.31. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $437.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

