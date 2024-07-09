Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.55. 9,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 19,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Moon River Moly Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Moon River Moly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moon River Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moon River Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.