Mutual Advisors LLC Has $7.98 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.9 %

AbbVie stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.05. 4,215,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,632,554. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.68 and its 200-day moving average is $168.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

