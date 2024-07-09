Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 29.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 287,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $245,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 58.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 118,480 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.6 %

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,472. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.