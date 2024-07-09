NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$19.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Canada raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$16.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.38. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$974.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$955.13 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.2184143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

