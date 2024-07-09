NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Up 1.7%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 9,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 12,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.
NI Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $313.16 million, a PE ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.35 million during the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.37%.
NI Company Profile
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.
