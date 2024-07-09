NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Up 1.7%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 9,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 12,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

NI Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $313.16 million, a PE ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

Get NI alerts:

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.35 million during the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NI Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in NI by 65.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 337,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NI by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 200,561 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.