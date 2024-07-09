Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hess by 32.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hess by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,572,000 after purchasing an additional 489,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.80. 1,408,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,103. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $131.61 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.22 and a 200-day moving average of $149.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. Hess’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

