Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,431,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,542,000 after purchasing an additional 457,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,378 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,295 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,388,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,918,000 after acquiring an additional 174,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TECK. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. 1,859,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,864. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

