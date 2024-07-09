Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,786 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PagSeguro Digital worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,706. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $869.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

