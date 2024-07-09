Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,562 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.73% of Repare Therapeutics worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,333,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,612 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,821,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 200,677 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPTX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. 66,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,396. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $143.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.82 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

