Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,121 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in International Paper by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $147,054 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.56. 4,306,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,391. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.