Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 103,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $552,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $552,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,414 shares of company stock worth $1,290,955. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

NYSE:EDR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,417. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.