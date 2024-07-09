Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,342,814 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.86% of NU worth $1,039,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in NU by 3.2% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NU by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,332,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,240,232. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

