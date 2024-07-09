Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of OVBC opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $101.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.05. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ohio Valley Banc accounts for 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.