Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPOF opened at $14.75 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $31,346.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,328,297.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 111,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.