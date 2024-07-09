Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Trading Up 0.7%

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$92.00 and last traded at C$92.00. Approximately 1,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$91.36.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$134.83 target price on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$102.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

