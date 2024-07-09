Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park City Group stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) by 350,300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Park City Group worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

