Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $155,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PH traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $508.77. The stock had a trading volume of 432,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,410. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.48. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

